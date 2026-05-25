Altron has reported a strong set of annual results, with HEPS rising 34% and a special dividend boosting shareholder returns. The group says the performance reflects progress in its multiyear strategy as it enters its next phase of growth. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Werner Kapp for more insight.
WATCH | Altron CEO Werner Kapp on earnings jump and special dividend
Business Day TV spoke to Werner Kapp, CEO of Altron
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