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WATCH | Netcare’s first-half profit rises on resilient demand

Business Day TV spoke to Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare

Business Business

Business Day TV

Netcare has reported a 12% increase in first-half profit, supported by resilient demand for its services. The private hospital group also lifted its interim dividend by 22% and revised its full-year outlook, pointing to steady growth in patient activity. Business Day TV spoke to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland for more insight.

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