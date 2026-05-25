Netcare has reported a 12% increase in first-half profit, supported by resilient demand for its services. The private hospital group also lifted its interim dividend by 22% and revised its full-year outlook, pointing to steady growth in patient activity. Business Day TV spoke to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland for more insight.
WATCH | Netcare’s first-half profit rises on resilient demand
Business Day TV spoke to Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare
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