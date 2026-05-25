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WATCH | Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers on return to profit as pressure remains

Business Day TV spoke to Sean Summers, CEO of Pick n Pay

Business Business

Business Day TV

Pick n Pay is back in the black, reporting a full-year profit before tax of R360m. The recovery was driven by improved funding costs, though core retail operations remain under pressure as the group works to regain market share. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Sean Summers for more detail.

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