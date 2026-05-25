WATCH | SA’s clampdown on Chinese imports puts retailers under pressure

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South Africa’s tougher stance on unregulated imports from China is placing renewed pressure on retailers and importers, as stricter enforcement of international standards threatens to disrupt supply chains and raise compliance costs.

The new measures are aimed at protecting consumers from unsafe and poor-quality goods entering the local market, but businesses warn the added regulatory measures come at a time of global volatility and weak economic conditions. To unpack the new regulations, Business Day TV spoke to Dylan Govender from Investec.