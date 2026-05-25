BDTV

WATCH | SA’s clampdown on Chinese imports puts retailers under pressure

Business Day TV spoke to Dylan Govender from Investec

Business Business

Business Day TV

South Africa’s tougher stance on unregulated imports from China is placing renewed pressure on retailers and importers, as stricter enforcement of international standards threatens to disrupt supply chains and raise compliance costs.

The new measures are aimed at protecting consumers from unsafe and poor-quality goods entering the local market, but businesses warn the added regulatory measures come at a time of global volatility and weak economic conditions. To unpack the new regulations, Business Day TV spoke to Dylan Govender from Investec.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

GARETH NEWHAM | Police budget promotes professional policing and puts organised crime in the crosshairs

2

MICHAEL SETTAS | How the Constitutional Court battered NHI

3

Tsiko eyes JSE listing after securing big Transnet rail allocation

4

Investec invests R5.4bn in technology to upgrade platforms

5

Parliament demands answers over R11bn owed to state laboratory service

Related Articles