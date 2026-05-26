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WATCH | Leasing business and higher car sales buoy Zeda’s first-half

Business Day TV spoke to Ramasela Ganda, CEO of Zeda

Zeda has posted a 6% rise in interim HEPS due to solid growth at the firm’s leasing business and gains in car sales. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda.

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