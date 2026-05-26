WATCH | Leasing business and higher car sales buoy Zeda’s first-half

Zeda has posted a 6% rise in interim HEPS due to solid growth at the firm’s leasing business and gains in car sales. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda.
Zeda has posted a 6% rise in interim HEPS due to solid growth at the firm’s leasing business and gains in car sales. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda.
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