WATCH | How maritime security is becoming increasingly linked to economic security

Business Day TV caught up with Tebogo Motsene, the South African Navy’s director of naval acquisition, to discuss the investment needed in shipbuilding, port efficiency and the broader ocean economy as a means to support growth.
Business Day TV caught up with Tebogo Motsene, the South African Navy’s director of naval acquisition, to discuss the investment needed in shipbuilding, port efficiency and the broader ocean economy as a means to support growth.
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