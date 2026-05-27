WATCH | How maritime security is becoming increasingly linked to economic security

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Business Day TV spoke to Tebogo Motsene, South Africa Navy’s Director of Naval Acquisition

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Business Day TV

Foreign navies get together for and exercise routines. File picture: (Anadolu)

Business Day TV caught up with Tebogo Motsene, the South African Navy’s director of naval acquisition, to discuss the investment needed in shipbuilding, port efficiency and the broader ocean economy as a means to support growth.

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