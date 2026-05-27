WATCH | Middle East conflict opens tourism window for South Africa

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South Africa’s tourism sector is showing strong momentum, with rising visitor numbers and double-digit growth in accommodation income. As the conflict in the Middle East shifts global travel patterns, there could be a further upside as tourists seek alternative destinations. Business Day TV spoke to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council SA, about how shifting global conditions are reshaping the local tourism industry.