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WATCH | Reserve Bank hikes rates as inflation risks intensify

Business Day TV spoke to Sanisha Packirisamy, group economist at Momentum Investments, and Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day. (Freddy Mavunda)

The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as policymakers respond to rising inflation risks linked to higher fuel prices and ongoing Middle East tensions. Business Day TV unpacked the decision and what it could mean for consumers, inflation and the broader economy with Sanisha Packirisamy, Group Economist at Momentum Investments, and Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi.

Business Day

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