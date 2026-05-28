WATCH | Reserve Bank hikes rates as inflation risks intensify

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as policymakers respond to rising inflation risks linked to higher fuel prices and ongoing Middle East tensions. Business Day TV unpacked the decision and what it could mean for consumers, inflation and the broader economy with Sanisha Packirisamy, Group Economist at Momentum Investments, and Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi.

Business Day