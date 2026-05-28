WATCH | Why Greencoat is moving to the JSE main board

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Greencoat Renewables has transferred from the AltX to the main board of the JSE, giving South African investors greater access to the European renewable energy group. The listing is expected to improve the company’s visibility and trading liquidity. Business Day TV spoke to Paul O’Donnell, investment manager at Schroders Greencoat, about the group’s growth plans and rising interest from South African investors, as well as Sam Mokorosi, head of origination and deals at the JSE, for his perspective on the listing.