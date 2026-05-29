WATCH | Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa on new growth-focused FASTLane 2030 strategy

Stellantis has unveiled its FASTLane 2030 strategy, outlining its long-term growth ambitions and investment priorities. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Antonio Filosa about the opportunities and implications for Africa’s automotive sector.
Business Day
Stellantis has unveiled its FASTLane 2030 strategy, outlining its long-term growth ambitions and investment priorities. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Antonio Filosa about the opportunities and implications for Africa’s automotive sector.
Business Day
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