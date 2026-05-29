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WATCH | Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa on new growth-focused FASTLane 2030 strategy

Business Day TV speaks to Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa

Business Business

Business Day TV

Stellantis has unveiled its FASTLane 2030 strategy, outlining its long-term growth ambitions and investment priorities. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Antonio Filosa about the opportunities and implications for Africa’s automotive sector.

Business Day

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