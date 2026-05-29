WATCH | Stock Picks

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Business Day TV speaks with Benguela Global Fund Managers and Anchor Capital

Business Business

Business Day TV

Victor Seanie from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.

Business Day

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