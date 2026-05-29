WATCH | Stock Picks

Victor Seanie from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.
Business Day
Victor Seanie from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.
Business Day
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