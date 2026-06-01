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WATCH | Economic Week Ahead

Business Day TV speaks to Naeem Aslam from Zaye Capital Markets

Business Business

Business Day TV

Geopolitical tensions, inflation risks and the outlook for interest rates are set to dominate the global economic agenda this week. Investors will be closely watching PMI data and US non-farm payrolls figures for clues on economic momentum ahead of upcoming central bank decisions. Business Day TV spoke to Zaye Capital Markets’ Naeem Aslam for greater perspective on the global economic week ahead.

economy

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