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WATCH | Political Week Ahead with Geordin Hill-Lewis

Business Day TV speaks to Geordin Hill-Lewis, leader of the DA

With local government elections drawing closer, questions are mounting over the state of South Africa’s municipalities, what must be done to improve service delivery and whether government has the resources to fund the necessary upgrades.

Business Day TV spoke to DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis about the challenges facing the country’s cities and his vision ahead of the polls.

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