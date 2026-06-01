WATCH | Tiger Brands lifts earnings, flags geopolitical risks

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Tiger Brands has reported a near 7% increase in headline earnings per share from its total operations, while lifting its interim dividend by 3.6%. The food producer says strong volume growth and improved margins supported performance, but it has warned that geopolitical uncertainty could weigh on supply chains and consumer spending in the second half. Business Day TV spoke to Tiger Brands CFO Thushen Govender for more insight.