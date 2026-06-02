Middle East tensions dent business confidence

Business confidence lost momentum in the second quarter, with the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index falling eight points to 39. RMB says escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed up oil prices and reshaped interest-rate expectations, prompting businesses to reassess the outlook. Business Day TV spoke to RMB macroeconomist Keabetswe Mojapelo for more insight.
Business Day
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