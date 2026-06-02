Middle East tensions dent business confidence

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A Pakistani sailor mans a weapon aboard a Pakistan Navy ship escorting a Pakistani merchant vessel, as part of a maritime security operation, named Muhafiz-ul-Bahr, as regional tensions threaten key sea routes, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, at an unidentified location, released March 9, 2026, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. ISPR/Handout via REUTERS

Business confidence lost momentum in the second quarter, with the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index falling eight points to 39. RMB says escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed up oil prices and reshaped interest-rate expectations, prompting businesses to reassess the outlook. Business Day TV spoke to RMB macroeconomist Keabetswe Mojapelo for more insight.

Business Day