BDTV

Middle East tensions dent business confidence

Business Day TV speaks to Keabetswe Mojapelo, macroeconomist at RMB

A Pakistani sailor mans a weapon aboard a Pakistan Navy ship escorting a Pakistani merchant vessel, as part of a maritime security operation, named Muhafiz-ul-Bahr, as regional tensions threaten key sea routes, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, at an unidentified location, released March 9, 2026, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. ISPR/Handout via REUTERS (ISPR)

Business confidence lost momentum in the second quarter, with the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index falling eight points to 39. RMB says escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed up oil prices and reshaped interest-rate expectations, prompting businesses to reassess the outlook. Business Day TV spoke to RMB macroeconomist Keabetswe Mojapelo for more insight.

Business Day

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Telkom’s data-led strategy drives earnings growth

2

CLARENCE TSHITEREKE | Platinum sector faces profit paradox amid supply woes

3

JOHN ENDRES | Extortionists, whether regulatory or criminal, should be defied

4

TOM EATON | The day Geordin got correctional service from Oom Pieter

5

NEVA MAKGETLA | The IRP’s threat to the SA economy

Related Articles