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WATCH | SA Reits hold steady despite interest rate uptick

Business Day TV spoke to Ian Anderson, head of listed property at Merchant West Investments

South African Reits held steady in May, as a busy reporting season highlighted stronger balance sheets, improving distributions and lower funding costs. According to the latest SA Reits Association Chart Book, the sector remains positive for the year despite a less supportive interest-rate environment. Business Day TV spoke to Ian Anderson, head of listed property at Merchant West Investments, for his insights.

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