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WATCH | Can SA’s housing market withstand higher rates?

Business Day TV spoke with independent economist John Loos

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Business Day TV

South Africa’s residential property market has shown resilience, with house prices rising and buyer confidence improving, but a shift in the interest-rate cycle and mounting pressure on household finances could test the strength of the recovery. Business Day TV spoke to independent economist John Loos for more insight.

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