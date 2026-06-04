South Africa’s residential property market has shown resilience, with house prices rising and buyer confidence improving, but a shift in the interest-rate cycle and mounting pressure on household finances could test the strength of the recovery. Business Day TV spoke to independent economist John Loos for more insight.
WATCH | Can SA’s housing market withstand higher rates?
Business Day TV spoke with independent economist John Loos
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