WATCH | SA economy maintains momentum in Q1 as GDP expands by 0.5%

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South Africa’s economy maintained its growth momentum in the first quarter of 2026, with GDP expanding by 0.5%, marking a sixth consecutive quarter of growth. The latest Stats SA data shows that finance, agriculture, trade and transport were among the key drivers of activity, with the finance, real estate and business services sector making the largest contribution to growth. Business Day TV unpacked the details of the print with independent analyst Elize Kruger.

Business Day