BDTV

WATCH | SA economy maintains momentum in Q1 as GDP expands by 0.5%

Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Elize Kruger

Business Business

Business Day TV

Elize Kruger, economist at KADD Capital
Elize Kruger, economist at KADD Capital

South Africa’s economy maintained its growth momentum in the first quarter of 2026, with GDP expanding by 0.5%, marking a sixth consecutive quarter of growth. The latest Stats SA data shows that finance, agriculture, trade and transport were among the key drivers of activity, with the finance, real estate and business services sector making the largest contribution to growth. Business Day TV unpacked the details of the print with independent analyst Elize Kruger.

Business Day

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Bafana to play Mexico in opener

2

HB KLOPPER | What Capitec’s AI investment says about the future of higher education

3

SHAWN HAGEDORN | Why SA and Africa are toxic for each other

4

KHULEKANI MATHE AND ROSALIND DOS SANTOS | Government asleep behind the wheel as SA heads for imminent gas cliff

5

TOM EATON | Is our unflappable president finally panicking?

Related Articles