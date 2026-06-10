WATCH | Discovery unpacks South Africa’s changing healthcare needs

Discovery Health’s latest healthcare trends report highlights how longer life expectancy, rising chronic disease and growing demand for mental healthcare are reshaping healthcare in South Africa. Business Day TV spoke to Discovery Health CEO Ron Whelan about the findings of the “HealthTrend26” report, the changing healthcare needs of South Africans and the role of prevention in improving long-term health outcomes.
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