BDTV

WATCH | Discovery unpacks South Africa’s changing healthcare needs

Business Day TV spoke to Ron Whelan, CEO of Discovery Health

Dr Ron Whelan. CEO of Discovery Health. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Dr Ron Whelan. CEO of Discovery Health. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Discovery Health’s latest healthcare trends report highlights how longer life expectancy, rising chronic disease and growing demand for mental healthcare are reshaping healthcare in South Africa. Business Day TV spoke to Discovery Health CEO Ron Whelan about the findings of the “HealthTrend26” report, the changing healthcare needs of South Africans and the role of prevention in improving long-term health outcomes.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Bafana to play Mexico in opener

2

KEVIN MILEHAM | Eskom’s municipal debt crisis has gone from warning light to siren

3

DONALD MACKAY AND DAAN STEENKAMP | Costs of BEE outweigh benefits

4

OFENTSE DAVHIE | The political science that explains xenophobic violence

5

STUART THEOBALD | Informal lenders benefit most from new pension rules

Related Articles