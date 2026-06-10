BDTV

WATCH | Youth Month highlights crisis of jobs and financial strain

Business Day TV speaks to Dehan Scherman senior operations manager at National Debt Advisors

Thousands of job seekers queue outside the Alberton Civic Centre to attend the Youth Job Creation Initiative in 2015. SA has the third-highest rate of youth unemployment in the world, according to the World Economic Forum. Picture: SOWETAN
Unemployment among South Africa’s youth remains stubbornly high at almost 46% — the third-highest rate in the world, according to the World Economic Forum. Picture: SOWETAN

As South Africa commemorates Youth Month, the spotlight is once again on the challenges facing the country’s young people. Youth unemployment remains at almost 46%, while rising living costs and limited access to economic opportunities are pushing many people deeper into debt.

Young South Africans are increasingly relying on unsecured credit just to get by, raising concerns about long-term financial stability. Business Day TV spoke to Dehan Scherman, senior operations manager at National Debt Advisors on the implications of mounting indebtedness.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Bafana to play Mexico in opener

2

KEVIN MILEHAM | Eskom’s municipal debt crisis has gone from warning light to siren

3

DONALD MACKAY AND DAAN STEENKAMP | Costs of BEE outweigh benefits

4

OFENTSE DAVHIE | The political science that explains xenophobic violence

5

STUART THEOBALD | Informal lenders benefit most from new pension rules

Related Articles