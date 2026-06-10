WATCH | Youth Month highlights crisis of jobs and financial strain

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Unemployment among South Africa’s youth remains stubbornly high at almost 46% — the third-highest rate in the world, according to the World Economic Forum. Picture: SOWETAN

As South Africa commemorates Youth Month, the spotlight is once again on the challenges facing the country’s young people. Youth unemployment remains at almost 46%, while rising living costs and limited access to economic opportunities are pushing many people deeper into debt.

Young South Africans are increasingly relying on unsecured credit just to get by, raising concerns about long-term financial stability. Business Day TV spoke to Dehan Scherman, senior operations manager at National Debt Advisors on the implications of mounting indebtedness.