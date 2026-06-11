WATCH | SA’s household resilience improves

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South African households are showing some encouraging signs of recovery, with the latest Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index posting its seventh consecutive quarterly increase. But can the momentum be sustained?

Business Day TV spoke to independent economist and compiler of the Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index, Dr Roelof Botha, for more insight.

Business Day