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WATCH | Financing the next era of African electrification

Business Day TV spoke with Edward Borgstein, MD of country programmes at the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet

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Business Day TV

High life: On some measures, Pretoria is a more expensive city than Cape Town. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images
High life: On some measures, Pretoria is a more expensive city than Cape Town. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images

As African countries look to expand energy access and support industrialisation, securing the right mix of capital will be critical to scaling investment in power infrastructure. Business Day TV spoke to Edward Borgstein, MD of country programmes at the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, about financing the next era of African electrification and the investment needed to support long-term economic growth.

Business Day

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