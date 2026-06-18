WATCH | Financing the next era of African electrification

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As African countries look to expand energy access and support industrialisation, securing the right mix of capital will be critical to scaling investment in power infrastructure. Business Day TV spoke to Edward Borgstein, MD of country programmes at the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, about financing the next era of African electrification and the investment needed to support long-term economic growth.

Business Day