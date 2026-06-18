WATCH | Technical analysis on Pepkor, Coronation Fund Managers and On Holdings

Join Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments on this episode of Stock Picks as she takes a look at Pepkor and Coronation Fund Managers. She also looks further afield with insights into On Holdings.
Join Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments on this episode of Stock Picks as she takes a look at Pepkor and Coronation Fund Managers. She also looks further afield with insights into On Holdings.
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