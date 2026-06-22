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WATCH | Political Week Ahead: anti-immigrant protests

Business Day TV speaks to Hajra Omarjee, political editor for Business Day

Business Business

Business Day TV

As tensions over illegal immigration continue to rise, Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has appealed for restraint, warning that violence linked to anti-immigrant protests is damaging South Africa’s image across the continent.

With authorities, security agencies and traditional leaders working to prevent unrest ahead of a June 30 deadline set by anti-immigration groups, concerns are growing over the potential for further instability and its broader implications. Business Day TV unpacked these developments with Business Day’s political editor, Hajra Omarjee.

Business Day

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