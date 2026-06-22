WATCH | Political Week Ahead: anti-immigrant protests

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As tensions over illegal immigration continue to rise, Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has appealed for restraint, warning that violence linked to anti-immigrant protests is damaging South Africa’s image across the continent.

With authorities, security agencies and traditional leaders working to prevent unrest ahead of a June 30 deadline set by anti-immigration groups, concerns are growing over the potential for further instability and its broader implications. Business Day TV unpacked these developments with Business Day’s political editor, Hajra Omarjee.

Business Day