WATCH | What Air Europa’s SA launch means for tourism

South Africa’s aviation sector is set for a boost as Air Europa prepares to launch its first-ever route into sub-Saharan Africa. The Madrid-based carrier will begin direct flights between Madrid and Joburg on June 24, strengthening connectivity between South Africa, Europe and Latin America while also expanding travel options through its partnership with Airlink. To find out more, Business Day TV spoke to Bronwen Auret, chief quality assurance officer at SA Tourism.
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