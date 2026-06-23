WATCH | Consumer confidence slumps as Iran conflict hits households

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South African consumer confidence fell sharply in the second quarter. The FNB/BER consumer confidence index declined to -19 from -7, as the fallout from the Iran conflict drove up fuel prices and strained household budgets. Business Day TV spoke to FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya about the impact on spending, inflation and the outlook for consumers.

Business Day