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WATCH | Consumer confidence slumps as Iran conflict hits households

Business Day TV spoke to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at FNB

Business Business

Business Day TV

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya.
FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya. (, supplied)

South African consumer confidence fell sharply in the second quarter. The FNB/BER consumer confidence index declined to -19 from -7, as the fallout from the Iran conflict drove up fuel prices and strained household budgets. Business Day TV spoke to FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya about the impact on spending, inflation and the outlook for consumers.

Business Day

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