WATCH | SARB museum opens window into SA’s monetary history

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South Africa’s economic history is in focus after the official launch of the South African Reserve Bank Museum in Pretoria by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The museum traces the evolution of money and banking in South Africa, while highlighting the central bank’s role in the economy.

The launch offers an opportunity to reflect on how the rand has evolved over time, how its value has changed, and the Reserve Bank’s ongoing efforts to keep inflation in check. To unpack the significance of the museum and explore the journey of South Africa’s currency from its origins to the modern economy, Business Day TV spoke to South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago.