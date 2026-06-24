WATCH | Chinese car brands gain ground in South Africa

Chinese vehicle brands are gaining market share at a rapid pace in South Africa. According to TransUnion’s latest Mobility Insights Report, Chinese manufacturers accounted for more than 19% of new passenger and light commercial vehicle sales in the first quarter, with sales surging 75% year on year. Business Day TV spoke to TransUnion South Africa’s director of research and consulting, Ayesha Hatea, about what’s driving the shift and what it means for the local vehicle market.
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