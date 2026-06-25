WATCH | Is gambling eroding SA’s retirement savings?

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South Africans are gambling more than many realise, and for a growing number of people, it’s no longer just about entertainment. New findings from the 2026 Sanlam Benchmark Survey reveal that half of respondents spent money on gambling, betting or lottery activities in the past three months, with most funding it directly from their salaries. Business Day TV caught up with Nzwa Shoniwa, managing executive at Sanlam Umbrella Solutions, to unpack the rise of online betting, the link between gambling and financial stress, and why “small regular leaks” can have a major impact on long-term financial security. Shoniwa also details why employers should be paying attention as financial strain increasingly affects workplace well-being, productivity and retirement outcomes.

Business Day