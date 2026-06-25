BDTV

WATCH | Online gambling boom raises calls for tighter regulation

Business Day TV spoke to Lebohang Seoheng, advocacy, public awareness and communications manager at the SA Responsible Gambling Foundation

Business Business

Business Day TV

A growing number of working South Africans are gambling frequently, and many are doing it hoping to meet daily needs and expenses. But research shows that 'the more clients become indebted, the more they gamble, and the deeper the hole becomes', says Absa. Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL (123RF/RAWPIXEL)

Online gambling is expanding rapidly in South Africa, with gross gambling revenue growing by more than 25% a year over the past two financial years. As the industry has grown, so too have concerns about advertising, unlicensed operators and consumer harm, prompting the National Gambling Board to review the regulatory framework.

Business Day TV spoke to Lebohang Seoheng, advocacy, public awareness and communications manager at the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation, for more insight.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Latest developments at FIFA World Cup 2026

2

DUARTE DA SILVA | SA sits on the world’s largest gold endowment but refuses to look for it

3

MASONWABE FUMA | Who pays for South Africa’s industrial policy?

4

BRIAN KANTOR | SA’s economy is ready to sail once rates are trimmed

5

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Related Articles