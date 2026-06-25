WATCH | Online gambling boom raises calls for tighter regulation

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A growing number of working South Africans are gambling frequently, and many are doing it hoping to meet daily needs and expenses. But research shows that 'the more clients become indebted, the more they gamble, and the deeper the hole becomes', says Absa. Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL

Online gambling is expanding rapidly in South Africa, with gross gambling revenue growing by more than 25% a year over the past two financial years. As the industry has grown, so too have concerns about advertising, unlicensed operators and consumer harm, prompting the National Gambling Board to review the regulatory framework.

Business Day TV spoke to Lebohang Seoheng, advocacy, public awareness and communications manager at the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation, for more insight.