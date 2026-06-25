WATCH | Online gambling boom raises calls for tighter regulation

Online gambling is expanding rapidly in South Africa, with gross gambling revenue growing by more than 25% a year over the past two financial years. As the industry has grown, so too have concerns about advertising, unlicensed operators and consumer harm, prompting the National Gambling Board to review the regulatory framework.
Business Day TV spoke to Lebohang Seoheng, advocacy, public awareness and communications manager at the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation, for more insight.
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