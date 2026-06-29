WATCH | SA braces for anti-immigration protests

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As South Africa prepares for anti-immigration protests planned for Tuesday, concerns are growing over the potential impact on businesses, investor confidence and the broader economy. While organisers say the demonstrations are aimed at addressing illegal immigration, there are fears of possible disruptions to trade, labour and economic activity. To unpack the business and economic risks, Business Day TV spoke to Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.