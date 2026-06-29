WATCH | Target unregistered firms to curb illegal hiring, says RFA

The employment of undocumented foreign nationals has come under renewed scrutiny ahead of planned June 30 protests. As government steps up its focus on illegal immigration, the Road Freight Association says the answer lies in better enforcement of existing laws, arguing authorities should target unregistered operators rather than compliant businesses. Business Day TV spoke to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association for more.
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