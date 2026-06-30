WATCH | SA’s unemployment conundrum

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With South Africa’s unemployment rate still sitting at about 33% and formal sector employment declining by 0.8% in the first quarter, the country’s jobs crisis is yet again under the spotlight, particularly as anti-immigration protesters argue foreigners are taking scarce work opportunities.

Business Day TV spoke to Econometrix director and chief economist Azar Jammine to unpack what is really driving South Africa’s unemployment crisis.

Business Day