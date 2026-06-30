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WATCH | SA’s unemployment conundrum

Business Day TV speaks to Azar Jammine, director and chief economist at Econometrix

Business Business

Business Day TV

With South Africa’s unemployment rate still sitting at about 33% and formal sector employment declining by 0.8% in the first quarter, the country’s jobs crisis is yet again under the spotlight, particularly as anti-immigration protesters argue foreigners are taking scarce work opportunities.

Business Day TV spoke to Econometrix director and chief economist Azar Jammine to unpack what is really driving South Africa’s unemployment crisis.

Business Day

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