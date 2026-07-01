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WATCH | Revving up SA’s EV market

Business Day TV spoke to Joubert Roux, co-founder and chair of Charge

The J5 EV's battery can be charged from 30% to 80% in 28 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger. (Chery)

South Africa’s electric vehicle market is gaining momentum, with improving charging infrastructure, growing solar adoption and more affordable models helping to drive demand. While EV adoption is still in its early stages, the country is emerging as a leader in the transition to cleaner transport. To find out more, Business Day TV spoke to Joubert Roux, co-founder and chair of Charge.

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