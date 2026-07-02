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WATCH | Economic impact of the AI investment boom

Business Day TV spoke to Sanisha Packirisamy, group economist at Momentum

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Business Day TV

PSG Wealth CIO Adriaan Pask discusses how the AI investment boom is shaping corporate and consumer spending patterns in this insightful podcast. Picture: 123RF/flyalone
PSG Wealth CIO Adriaan Pask discusses how the AI investment boom is shaping corporate and consumer spending patterns in this insightful podcast. Picture: 123RF/flyalone

Investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to support global economic growth. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Sanisha Packirisamy, group economist at Momentum.

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