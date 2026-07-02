WATCH | Economic impact of the AI investment boom

Investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to support global economic growth. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Sanisha Packirisamy, group economist at Momentum.
Investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to support global economic growth. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Sanisha Packirisamy, group economist at Momentum.
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