WATCH | Economic impact of the AI investment boom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PSG Wealth CIO Adriaan Pask discusses how the AI investment boom is shaping corporate and consumer spending patterns in this insightful podcast. Picture: 123RF/flyalone

Investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to support global economic growth. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Sanisha Packirisamy, group economist at Momentum.