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WATCH | Chery’s South African manufacturing ambitions

Business Day TV spoke with Neel Hariram, director of strategic planning, government relations and product at Chery SA

Business Business

Business Day TV

Chinese brand Chery will produce cars at a former Nissan factory in Spain. Picture: REUTERS
Chinese brand Chery has taken over Nissan’s Rosslyn plant. Picture: REUTERS

Chery has taken over Nissan’s Rosslyn plant as it prepares to begin manufacturing vehicles locally. The move is expected to create about 3,000 jobs and position the country as a production base for the broader African market. Business Day TV spoke to Neel Hariram, director of strategic planning, government relations and product at Chery SA, about the investment, local production plans and the outlook for the South African automotive sector.

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