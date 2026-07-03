WATCH | Chery’s South African manufacturing ambitions

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Chery has taken over Nissan’s Rosslyn plant as it prepares to begin manufacturing vehicles locally. The move is expected to create about 3,000 jobs and position the country as a production base for the broader African market. Business Day TV spoke to Neel Hariram, director of strategic planning, government relations and product at Chery SA, about the investment, local production plans and the outlook for the South African automotive sector.