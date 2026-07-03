WATCH | Tech Talk | Backing South Africa’s start-up economy

Local venture capital firm E Squared Investments invested more than R300m in South African start-ups last year. The investment comes as early-stage businesses continue to face a challenging funding environment. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza about the state of South Africa’s start-up ecosystem, investor appetite and where venture capital is flowing.
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