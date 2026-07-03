WATCH | Tech Talk | Backing South Africa’s start-up economy

A start-up is not just a business idea with a registration number. It is a living, breathing engine of growth, fuelled by funding, innovation and risk. And here lies the fundamental difference between a start-up and a small business. Start-ups are built for scale and designed for speed and disruption, typically with the backing of venture capital or angel investment. Yet in South Africa we are failing to cultivate a culture where these start-ups are born, grown and retained. Picture: 123/RF