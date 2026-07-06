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WATCH | AI reshapes South Africa’s online grocery market

Business Day TV spoke to Enrico Ferigolli, retail executive: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay

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Business Day TV

There are still more than 4-million people aged 50 and older who have not been vaccinated. The health department hopes a grocery voucher incentive can help entice them. Stock photo.
There are still more than 4-million people aged 50 and older who have not been vaccinated. The health department hopes a grocery voucher incentive can help entice them. Stock photo. (123RF/kwangmoo)

AI is transforming how South Africans shop for groceries online. Pick n Pay has launched Penny, an AI-powered shopping companion that allows customers to build their baskets using voice, text and images. Business Day TV spoke to Enrico Ferigolli, retail executive: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, about the role of AI in online retail, changing consumer behaviour and the future of digital grocery shopping.

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