WATCH | AI reshapes South Africa’s online grocery market

AI is transforming how South Africans shop for groceries online. Pick n Pay has launched Penny, an AI-powered shopping companion that allows customers to build their baskets using voice, text and images. Business Day TV spoke to Enrico Ferigolli, retail executive: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, about the role of AI in online retail, changing consumer behaviour and the future of digital grocery shopping.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.