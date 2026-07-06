WATCH | AI reshapes South Africa’s online grocery market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There are still more than 4-million people aged 50 and older who have not been vaccinated. The health department hopes a grocery voucher incentive can help entice them. Stock photo.

AI is transforming how South Africans shop for groceries online. Pick n Pay has launched Penny, an AI-powered shopping companion that allows customers to build their baskets using voice, text and images. Business Day TV spoke to Enrico Ferigolli, retail executive: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, about the role of AI in online retail, changing consumer behaviour and the future of digital grocery shopping.