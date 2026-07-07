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WATCH | SA’s business rescue framework in focus

Business Day TV spoke to Eric Levenstein, director and head of the insolvency and business rescue department at Werksmans Attorneys

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Business Day TV

Eric Levenstein. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Eric Levenstein. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL (None)

South Africa’s business rescue framework is attracting renewed attention as more companies turn to restructuring to avoid liquidation. Business Day TV unpacked how the framework is evolving and what it means for businesses, creditors and investors, with Eric Levenstein, director and head of the insolvency and business rescue department at Werksmans Attorneys.

Business Day

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