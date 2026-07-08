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WATCH | Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc outlines its plans for Shell’s SA retail fuel business

Business Day TV speaks to Ali Siddiqi, CFO of Adnoc Distribution, about the group’s $1bn acquisition

Business Business

Business Day TV

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) is making its biggest foray into Sub-Saharan Africa with the $1bn acquisition of Shell’s downstream business in South Africa. Business Day TV speaks to Ali Siddiqi, CFO at Adnoc Distribution, about the group’s investment case for South Africa, its plans for the nearly 600 fuel stations it will be taking control of, and the outlook for the local market.

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