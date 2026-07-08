WATCH | Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc outlines its plans for Shell’s SA retail fuel business

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) is making its biggest foray into Sub-Saharan Africa with the $1bn acquisition of Shell’s downstream business in South Africa. Business Day TV speaks to Ali Siddiqi, CFO at Adnoc Distribution, about the group’s investment case for South Africa, its plans for the nearly 600 fuel stations it will be taking control of, and the outlook for the local market.