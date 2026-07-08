The oil market is weighing stronger crude supplies from the Gulf against expectations of firmer demand in the months ahead. Business Day TV spoke to David Elmes, Professor of Practice at Warwick Business School, about whether fears of an oversupplied market are overdone and what the latest developments mean for oil prices.
WATCH | Oil market outlook after Gulf supply rebound
Business Day TV spoke with David Elmes, Professor of Practice at Warwick Business School
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