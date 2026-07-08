BDTV

WATCH | Oil market outlook after Gulf supply rebound

Business Day TV spoke with David Elmes, Professor of Practice at Warwick Business School

Business Business

Business Day TV

The oil market is weighing stronger crude supplies from the Gulf against expectations of firmer demand in the months ahead. Business Day TV spoke to David Elmes, Professor of Practice at Warwick Business School, about whether fears of an oversupplied market are overdone and what the latest developments mean for oil prices.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

XHANTI PAYI | The diagnostic trap: why society is addicted to the problem and allergic to the cure

2

STUART THEOBALD | Why Enoch Godongwana is right to reject a wealth tax

3

NKANYISO NGQULUNGA | Ten years, 28 banks and a Competition Commission case that misunderstood currency markets

4

RICHARD CALLAND | How politics and poor governance overshadowed the World Cup

5

JOHN DLUDLU | National dialogue is failing, but South Africa still needs it

Related Articles