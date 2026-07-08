WATCH | Treasury withholds July funds from multiple municipalities

The National Treasury has announced that it is temporarily withholding July 2026 equitable share transfers from multiple municipalities, citing ongoing financial mismanagement, unfunded budgets and failures to meet statutory obligations.
The move is aimed at enforcing fiscal discipline and accountability, with the Treasury warning that persistent non-compliance is threatening the financial sustainability of key service providers, including Eskom and water boards.
To discuss the implications, Business Day TV caught up with Thabiso Ndebele, local governance expert and MD of Ntiyiso Revenue Consulting.
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