WATCH | Investment opportunities in Africa in 2026 and beyond

Business Day TV caught up with Lungisa Fuzile, CEO of Africa Regions and Offshore at Standard Bank at the Standard Bank Africa Unlocked Summit for a closer look at investment opportunity on the continent and beyond.
Business Day TV caught up with Lungisa Fuzile, CEO of Africa Regions and Offshore at Standard Bank at the Standard Bank Africa Unlocked Summit for a closer look at investment opportunity on the continent and beyond.
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