WATCH | Tech Talk: Takealot holds top spot as Chinese retailers gain ground

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Takealot says strong order growth and expanding logistics operations helped lift the group to its first full-year adjusted operating profit. Picture:

South Africa’s e-commerce market is evolving rapidly. Naspers-owned Takealot remains the country’s leading online marketplace, while Chinese retailers continue to dominate cross-border shopping, reshaping consumer behaviour and trade dynamics. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza unpacks the latest online retail trends and what they mean for local businesses and consumers.