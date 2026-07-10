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WATCH | Tech Talk: Takealot holds top spot as Chinese retailers gain ground

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

Business Business

Business Day TV

Takealot says strong order growth and expanding logistics operations helped lift the group to its first full-year adjusted operating profit. Picture: (REUTERS/Esa Alexander)

South Africa’s e-commerce market is evolving rapidly. Naspers-owned Takealot remains the country’s leading online marketplace, while Chinese retailers continue to dominate cross-border shopping, reshaping consumer behaviour and trade dynamics. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza unpacks the latest online retail trends and what they mean for local businesses and consumers.

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