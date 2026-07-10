WATCH | Tech Talk: Takealot holds top spot as Chinese retailers gain ground

South Africa’s e-commerce market is evolving rapidly. Naspers-owned Takealot remains the country’s leading online marketplace, while Chinese retailers continue to dominate cross-border shopping, reshaping consumer behaviour and trade dynamics. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza unpacks the latest online retail trends and what they mean for local businesses and consumers.
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