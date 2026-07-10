WATCH | Unlocking Africa’s next wave of trade and investment

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As intra-African trade gathers momentum, new investment opportunities are emerging across the continent. Andrew Mashanda, head of business & commercial banking for Africa regions & offshore at Standard Bank, discusses the key trends driving cross-border investment, how the African Continental Free Trade Area is reshaping regional commerce, and why stronger links between African markets and global trade corridors are creating new opportunities for businesses and investors.