WATCH | Unlocking Africa’s next wave of trade and investment

As intra-African trade gathers momentum, new investment opportunities are emerging across the continent. Andrew Mashanda, head of business & commercial banking for Africa regions & offshore at Standard Bank, discusses the key trends driving cross-border investment, how the African Continental Free Trade Area is reshaping regional commerce, and why stronger links between African markets and global trade corridors are creating new opportunities for businesses and investors.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.