WATCH | Old Mutual Insure CEO on navigating rising risks, AI

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The short-term insurance industry is navigating a rapidly evolving risk landscape, with climate change, economic pressures and technological advances reshaping the sector. Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual Insure CEO Soul Abraham for a closer look at the industry’s outlook, how insurers are adapting to emerging risks, and the growing role of AI in boosting resilience and improving customer outcomes.