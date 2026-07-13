BDTV

WATCH | Old Mutual Insure CEO on navigating rising risks, AI

Business Day TV speaks to Soul Abraham, CEO of Old Mutual Insure

Business Business

Business Day TV

The short-term insurance industry is navigating a rapidly evolving risk landscape, with climate change, economic pressures and technological advances reshaping the sector. Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual Insure CEO Soul Abraham for a closer look at the industry’s outlook, how insurers are adapting to emerging risks, and the growing role of AI in boosting resilience and improving customer outcomes.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

ANTHONY KAZIBONI | Water protests expose a deeper crisis of democratic accountability

2

CORNÉ VAN WALBEEK AND NICOLE VELLIOS | Illicit alcohol trade: threat or industry scare tactic?

3

PHILIP MASEKO | SA’s industrial strategy is out of sync with the Agoa clock

4

NICK VAN RENSBURG | Lesson one: not everything that happens matters to markets

5

GHALEB CACHALIA | Lobbying register needed, not an influence scandal

Related Articles