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WATCH | Shell holds on to upstream business after Adnoc sale

Business Day TV spoke to Aluwani Museisi, country chair of Shell Downstream South Africa

Business Business

Business Day TV

Shell is reshaping its South African portfolio, retaining its upstream business while proceeding with the sale of its downstream operations to Adnoc. Aluwani Museisi, country chair of Shell Downstream South Africa, discusses what the transaction means for Shell’s future in the country, the evolving energy landscape, and the company’s long-term strategy in South Africa.

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