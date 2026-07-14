WATCH | How SA’s youth are adapting to a new financial reality

South Africa’s youth continue to pursue many of the same financial goals as previous generations but are adapting their financial behaviours to a changing economic reality. Business Day TV spoke to Tshiamo Molanda, head of youth and mass market segments at Standard Bank, about the latest youth barometer and how young South Africans are finding more practical and innovative ways to achieve their ambitions.
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