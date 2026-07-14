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WATCH | How SA’s youth are adapting to a new financial reality

Business Day TV spoke to Tshiamo Molanda, head of youth and mass market segments at Standard Bank

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Business Day TV

vFeenix, a public benefit organisation established after the Fees Must Fall protests a decade ago, in which students demanded access to free tertiary education, has tried to plug some of that gap since 2017, helping more than 6,000 students access crowdfunding. (Supplied)

South Africa’s youth continue to pursue many of the same financial goals as previous generations but are adapting their financial behaviours to a changing economic reality. Business Day TV spoke to Tshiamo Molanda, head of youth and mass market segments at Standard Bank, about the latest youth barometer and how young South Africans are finding more practical and innovative ways to achieve their ambitions.

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