WATCH | Political Week Ahead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Questions about lobbying and political influence have taken centre stage after allegations involving Tony Leon’s company, Resolve Communications, and its reported advocacy for clients, including Starlink. The debate has renewed scrutiny over transparency in policymaking and the influence of private interests on government decisions. Business Day’s political editor, Hajra Omarjee, discussed the details.

Business Day