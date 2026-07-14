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WATCH | Political Week Ahead

Business Day spoke to Hajra Omarjee, political editor of Business Day, about lobbying and political influence

Business Business

Business Day TV

Tony Leon. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tony Leon. Picture: SUPPLIED

Questions about lobbying and political influence have taken centre stage after allegations involving Tony Leon’s company, Resolve Communications, and its reported advocacy for clients, including Starlink. The debate has renewed scrutiny over transparency in policymaking and the influence of private interests on government decisions. Business Day’s political editor, Hajra Omarjee, discussed the details.

Business Day

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