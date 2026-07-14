WATCH | Why building financial resilience matters now more than ever

July marks Savings Month in South Africa, but with the cost of living continuing to climb and household debt under pressure, building financial resilience has never been more important. From managing debt and boosting savings to making smarter investment decisions, financial literacy is increasingly being viewed as a key pillar of long-term financial well-being. Business Day TV unpacked the practical steps South Africans can take to improve their financial health with Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital.
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